Man not guilty because of mental illness in Kansas attack

By Published:
Javon Kerry Lockett (Courtesy of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
Javon Kerry Lockett (Courtesy of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A 22-year-old man who attacked and injured several children at a suburban Kansas City playground has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

A Johnson County judge on Friday found Javon Lockett not guilty but ordered that he be committed to Larned State Hospital for evaluation.

Police say that in March 2015, Lockett injured three children and endangered more than a dozen others at a playground near his home in Lenexa. The children suffered mostly cuts, bruises and scratches.

Police arrested Lockett after receiving reports that a man was pointing a gun and throwing rocks at people.

The Kansas City Star reports at a hearing in January, two mental health experts testified that Lockett was experiencing a schizophrenic episode at the time of the attack.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s