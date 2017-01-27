Michael Waltrip says his 30th Daytona 500 will be his last

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael Waltrip says next month’s Daytona 500 will be his last NASCAR race.

Waltrip is a two-time Daytona 500 winner, and the Feb. 26 race will mark his 30th career start in “The Great American Race.”

The Toyota will be sponsored by Aaron’s and will be the No. 15 Thanks Mikey Toyota. Waltrip and Aaron’s have been partners for almost 20 years, and last year he signed a multi-year agreement to continue as a company spokesman.

The 53-year-old Waltrip retired from full-time racing after the 2009 season. He has continued running in restrictor-plate races since, including Daytona and the first Talladega race last year.

Aaron’s will soon air a video showing select moments from the past 17 years. The videos will be shared across Aaron’s social media channels leading up to Waltrip’s final Daytona 500.

 

