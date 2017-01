TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County dispatch says a deputy with the sheriff’s office was injured Friday morning after a chase through Topeka.

Officials tell KSNT News the deputy tried pulling over a vehicle around southwest 12th and Woodward. The driver tried to run into the deputy.

The chase eventually ended in the area of southwest Franklin Street around 4:30 a.m.

KSNT News will keep you updated on this developing story.