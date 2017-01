TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department are on scene of a standoff Friday night at 429 Southeast Lafayette St.

According to law enforcement, the man inside the residence has a warrant out for his arrest. SWAT team officers are also on scene of the situation.

The identity of the man has yet to be released.

KSNT News will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

Stand off situation on SE Lafayette in Topeka. https://t.co/ZoyLWbTzJJ — Tom Weineck (@TomKSNT) January 28, 2017

Swat team has arrived. Still no movement from inside the house. We are told the man's name is Antonio. Police are asking him to come outside — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) January 28, 2017

Standoff at SE Lafayette St. Police have the house surrounded. The man inside has a warrant out for his arrest @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/XnVHfiGseJ — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) January 28, 2017