Topeka man arrested after trying to escape police

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was taken into custody following a short police pursuit Thursday night.

The Topeka Police Department says just after 8:00 p.m. they were attempting to stop a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Timothy L. Weaver displaying a forged 60 day tag near SE 5th Street and SE Liberty.

Police say Weaver attempted to avoid the officers. Officers discontinued the pursuit and observed Weaver crash into an abandoned building at 401 SE Lafayette. He then exited the vehicle and ran south on Lafayette. Weaver was taken into custody in the 400 block of SE Lafayette. Police say he was treated on the scene for minor injuries related to the crash.

Weaver was arrested for two felony warrants, traffic violations and additional felony offenses related to the attempt to flee and elude officers.