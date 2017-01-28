Increasing cloud cover, but still looking to be mainly dry

It’s a chilly start to your weekend with air temperatures hanging out in the 20s and 30s. However sustained winds out of the west and northwest at 5 to 15 mph, is providing that extra cold punch to the air. Wind chill temperatures are ranging from the mid teens to low 20s across all of northeast Kansas.

We are tracking some slight changes to today’s forecast. We’ll start off the morning sunny, but an approaching cloud deck is racing closer and closer to the sunflower state. Clouds will increase from north to south, progressively limiting our sunshine throughout the day. We could see a stray sprinkle transition to a stray flurry possibly later on tonight, but it’s a very slight chance we see any precipitation.

Highs will top out in the 40s today, and will do the same tomorrow. However, we may be just slightly warmer tomorrow by a degree or two, to go along with a mix of sun and clouds. Throughout the weekend as a whole though, we are tracking sustained northwesterly winds at 10 to 15 mph, but we could see gusts slightly higher than that at times.

Beyond this weekend, the weather remains tranquil with no widespread chance for precipitation in the next several days. Temperatures will warm up into the 50s on Monday, before dropping back down into the 40s.