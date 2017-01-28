Water woes at Topeka apartment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Imagine going 6 days without water — well that’s what residents here in the Saint Gregory Suites have been doing for about six days now — and they have to get jugs of water like this to help out with the basic necessities of life and that has residents upset.

“Come on man would you live like this — you can’t even use your own bathroom facilities,” Glenn Morris said.

The people living in Saint Gregory’s Suites in need of one of the most basic things in life – water. Whether it is to wash dishes — cook food — or even use the toilet — residents here don’t have that. They say the apartment complex management shut off the water.

“Monday the water went back off, came back on Monday at 5 o clock. Tuesday the water was on Wednesday the water was on, Thursday the water went off, which was the 26th and it has been off ever since then 8 o clock in the morning,” Marcus Washington said.

The reason for the water outage? The management left this note saying they are fixing an issue with the plumbing.

“The water was off last week for a leak, they could’ve fixed it then. And if they weren’t going to fix it then, they could’ve ordered the parts before they took our pipes apart,” Washington said.

But for now residents will have to use jugs of water to flush their toilets and even clean their dishes.

“Would you let them cut your water off for 7 days?” Morris said.

They have water jugs but they can only go so far for the residents living there.