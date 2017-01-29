2 people in custody after car chase in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At 1:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Shawnee Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized a car that was reported stolen a few days ago. The car is described as tan Chevy Suburban and was reportedly stolen out of the owner’s driveway.

Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the vehicle sped off, beginning the chase.

Dispatch tells KSNT News the driver of the stolen vehicle fled from 3rd and Madison and drove into the Oakland area.

The chase averaged speeds just over 70 miles per hour and came to a stop at the intersection of SE Morrison and SE Colorado Ave.

The female passenger was taken into custody. The male driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The male driver was captured at the intersection of SE 21st Street and SE Colorado. Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody.

Shawnee County Dispatch tells us no one was injured and no accidents resulted from the chase. It lasted just over 15 minutes.