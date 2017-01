TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help to improve the relationship between officers and citizens during a meeting Sunday.

An advisory board is hosting a meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Shawnee County Public Library in Room 205 to discuss important issues facing law enforcement officers and members of the Topeka community.

The board hopes to discuss topics like race and transparency within the department.

The meeting is open to the public.