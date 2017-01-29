Crowd protests Trump travel ban at Kansas City airport

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A crowd gathered at the Kansas City airport Sunday to object to President Donald Trump’s suspension of refugee entry into the U.S.

The Kansas City Star reports protesters chanted “Say it loud, say it clear: Refugees are welcome here!”

Officials at the Kansas City International Airport said they were aware of the protest but didn’t didn’t issue a statement on it.

Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked weekend protests around the country.

