K-State releases statement on ban effecting citizens of seven countries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University has released a statement regarding the new order that would temporarily ban citizens of seven countries from entering the U.S.

President Trump’s executive order bans entry for at least 90 days for people from the following countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. K-State says their initial count shows the university having 63 students and three scholars from those countries. They said there are likely additional students, faculty and staff who hold green cards that might also be affected by this.

University President Richard Myers added, “K-State deeply values the contributions of our international family members and regrets the disruption this situation is causing in their lives. As a public research university with global connections, we are concerned about the detrimental effects of this policy on those pursuing academic studies and research. Our immediate task is to explore ways to be supportive of the students and families impacted.”

University officials are currently reaching out to all students, faculty and staff who may be affected.

Students, faculty and staff who may be affected are encouraged to contact the Office of International Student and Scholar Services.