Lawmakers explore Ft. Riley

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers deployed onto Fort Riley recently.

Their visit was part of a legislators day put together by military and veterans affairs committee member, Rep.Tom Phillips.

Phillps told KSNT news, “we just wanted to allow our legislators who may live in Johnson County or western Kansas, who may drive by on I-70 and not really know what goes on — on the base to have that opportunity to interact with the leadership and see firsthand what goes on.”

The group of state wide movers and shakers spent an entire day on base, learning the ins and outs of life within the military installation, from Gen. Pat Frank.

Special attention was given to finding ways to help soldiers returning to civilian life, re-enter the workforce with fewer bumps in the road.

Rep. Phillips said veterans enter the workforce with a great work ethic and value system – along with a strong set of skills that easily transition into everyday jobs.

The city of Manhattan has said in recent weeks, aiding military families is one of their goals.

Expanding regionalism has become a top priority in the little apple.

Efforts to collaborate with Junction City and Wamego have been initiated, in an effort to focus on helping veterans and their loved ones transition into life on and off base.