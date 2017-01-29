Quiet, but breezy weather on tap for Kansas Day

If you’re heading out and about today to celebrate Kansas Day, it won’t be raining on your parade. A mix of sun and clouds is expected today, but how much cloud cover spots see will play quite a factor in our temperatures. Our western counties have already cleared out this morning, so with that additional sunshine, they have the best shot of breaking into the low 50s today.

Some of our eastern and northeastern areas are still under some pesky cloud cover. Crystal clear skies across the region don’t look to move in until later tonight, so spots like Hiawatha will be a little bit on the cooler side. Some models have our extreme northeastern areas not even breaking out of the upper 30s today, but I’m thinking highs in the low to mid 40s are more likely. Across the board, high temperatures will range from the low 40s to low 50s.

A constant factor across the region will be the return of breezy northwesterly winds. Sustained winds will range roughly from 10 to 15 mph throughout the day, but gusts could get up to 20 to 25 mph at times.