Workers: Billy Vanilly owes us pay for work

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A closed for business sign hangs in the window of Billy Vanilly in Lawrence and some of the employees haven’t received a paycheck for their last two weeks of work.

“We are kind of wondering when we are going to be getting paid cause it’s already a week plus late,” Starra Zweygardt, a former employee said. “I have bills to pay, I am a student, I kind of need money to live and not go broke and to stay in school so…”

Starra – who used to work in Lawrence – even noticed there were issues in cupcake paradise before it closed its doors for good about two weeks ago.

“The employees personally would have to go into the grocery stores off the clock before we come in here just to get ingredients from regular grocery stores,” Zweygardt said. “She tried to order back up stock for us which is what we needed cause we’d always run out when we’d get another order and Allyson wouldn’t let her she said it wasn’t in the budget for us to do that.”

In the door of this store here in Lawrence – there is a sign saying rent has not been paid – and it is dated January 27th.

“No warning whatsoever, not even a two weeks, hey, we are going out of business in two weeks, start looking at other places to work nothing,” Zweygardt said.

We tried reaching out to Billy Vanilly owner Allyson Fiander to find out what is going on but she refused to comment.

“No sorry,” Allyson Fiander, owner of Billy Vanilly said.

Either way — it still leaves employees with one question…

“Where is my money?” Zweygardt said.

Despite all this employees that used to work in Lawrence remain hopeful that they’ll get their final paycheck.

All three locations of Billy Vanilly are closed.