Above average temperatures to close out January

It didn’t exactly feel like the final week of January yesterday as some spots broke into the 50s. That trend of unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for the next couple of days.

While we contended with cool northwesterly breezes throughout the weekend, winds will still be breezy today, but out of a different direction. Westerly to southwesterly winds will try to filter in some warmer temperatures. Sustained winds will generally range from 5 to 15 mph, with stronger winds expected to the north of I-70, before dying down later tonight.

There is one factor that could try to hinder our temperatures from surging as high as some models are predicting: the cloud cover. We’re basking in sunshine this morning, however an extensive cloud deck is continue to trek closer and closer to northeast Kansas from the north. It does show signs of thinning out and breaking apart slightly. Still, crystal clear, sunny skies would allow our temperatures to climb into the upper 50s to mid 60s for today. Some cloud cover could keep temperatures slightly on the cooler side, but still looking to be above average and mild overall. Temperatures look to be above average tomorrow as well, just not as warm with high temperatures hovering near the 50° mark. Seasonal temperatures return for Wednesday, lasting through the weekend.

Conditions look to stay quiet through the week with a mix of sun and clouds, but our next weather maker looks to move in for the weekend. Scattered rain looks to move in Saturday, with some lingering precipitation possibly transitioning over to some flurries and light snow showers overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday. There’s still a fair share of uncertainty in the weekend’s forecast, but we’ll continue to nail down that forecast for you in the days leading up to it.