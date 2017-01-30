Attempted burglary in Carbondale

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted burglary at the 3000 block of East 137th St. at 11:48 p.m. on Sunday.

The owner arrived home to find two women identified as Jaime Lee Cowan, 36, of Topeka, and Laura Ann Barnhart, 31, of Hiawatha, inside his residence attempting to steal his property. The suspects fled from the scene but the homeowner was able to call police and provide a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office tells KSNT News that within minutes the sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspects and arrested the women.

The suspects were transported to the Osage County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary.

Barnhart was also charged with interference with law enforcement after giving a false name. Cowan has been released on a $10,000 bond.

Barnhart remains in custody. At this time, Barnhart’s photo is unavailable.