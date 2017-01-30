Cardinals lose top 2 picks, must pay Astros $2M for hacking

RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Published:
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has ordered the St. Louis Cardinals to forfeit their top two picks in this year’s amateur draft and pay Houston $2 million as compensation for hacking the Astros email system and scouting database.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred banned former St. Louis scouting executive Christopher Correa for life on Monday and stripped the Cardinals of the 56th and 75th draft choices in June. They must pay the Astros the money within 30 days.

Correa pleaded guilty to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer from 2013 to at least 2014 and last July was sentenced by a federal judge to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay the Astros $279,038.65 in restitution.

 

