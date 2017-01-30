Crews respond to early morning east Topeka townhome fire

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Dany Hiles-Jones, KSNT News Report!t
Photo Courtesy: Dany Hiles-Jones, KSNT News Report!t

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire crews responded to a structure fire at an east Topeka townhome early Monday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department received the report just after 3 a.m. of a structure fire at Colonial Park Townhomes located at 2707 SE Golden Ave. A neighbor in the adjacent townhome was awakened to the smell of smoke and alerted the fire department.  When crews arrived they found light smoke coming from the northern end of the complex. Further investigation revealed a small fire in the living room.

A search within the townhome found it to be unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The amount of damage is estimated to be $30,000.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).

 

