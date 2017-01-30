Florida airport shooting suspect set to enter plea

FILE- This file booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Santiago in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Santiago, the Iraq war veteran accused of fatally shooting multiple people and wounding several others at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim, is due for his first court appearance Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The suspect in the South Florida airport shooting spree in which five people were killed and six were wounded is scheduled to enter a plea.

An arraignment is set Monday morning in federal court for 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, who’s charged in a 22-count federal indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

He’s charged with causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, causing death during a crime of violence and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted.

The FBI says Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale with a handgun in a case in checked luggage. Authorities say he loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing in a baggage claim area.

 

