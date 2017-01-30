Funeral service scheduled for Hoyt woman killed in weekend accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a Hoyt woman killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Shawnee County.

According to her obituary, Katie Ruthanne Perkins, 23, was born in Holton on August 6, 1993.  She graduated from Valley Falls High School in 2012.  She was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday February 3, 2017 at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Burial will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery.  Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

