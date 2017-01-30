George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital

FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, speak at a college basketball game in Houston. Barbara Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, while her husband is expected to be moved from the hospital's intensive care unit soon. The former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14, and had since been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit. Barbara Bush was suffering from bronchitis and entered the same hospital Wednesday, Jan. 18. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, speak at a college basketball game in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Monday that the 92-year-old Bush is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he’s received during his stay at Houston Methodist Hospital and for the “world-class care” from doctors and nurses.

Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

The nation’s 41st president was joined at the hospital by his 91-year-old wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who spent five days there for treatment of bronchitis until her release a week ago.

 

