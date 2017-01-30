House committee to consider Erin’s Law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee will consider Erin’s law at its hearing Thursday. The bill is aimed at teaching students and teachers about child sex abuse prevention.

“It’s particularly damaging to children in the long-term,” Committee chair Rep. Russ Jennings (R) said. “Some school districts may push back a little bit because it puts a mandate on them to provide curriculum that’s not already included and it may have some incremental costs to it.”

If the bill moves forward, elementary and middle schools in Kansas would have to teach students and teachers about boundaries at least once a year. The proposal does not include funding, but lawmakers expect the curriculum cost to be minimal.

“Nobody teaches children any kind of sexual abuse prevention,” advocate Kelly Durkin said.

Durkin, the director of child advocacy nonprofit Life House, is pushing for Erin’s Law to move forward.

“If you put the curriculum at their fingertips every year, I think it’s easier for them to open up and know who to talk to and what to do,” Durkin said.

Durkin says Erin’s law is part of a national effort that has been passed in at least 20 states.