Kansas politicians respond to Trump’s executive order on immigration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Friday President Donald Trump signed an executive order making major changes to America’s policies on refugees and immigration.

On Monday, some Kansas politicians released their responses to Trump’s executive order.

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) released the following statement:

“I agree with President Trump that we need a major overhaul of our immigration system and a better vetting process for those entering our nation. One attack on our shores like those in Paris and Brussels is one too many. We have also seen too many crimes committed by illegal immigrants that should never have been in our country in the first place. However, we need to strike a balance that protects the rights of Americans and those permitted to enter the country legally. The president needs to work with Congress to ensure every aspect of a major policy change such as this is taken into consideration.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) released this statement:

“Keeping Americans safe should be our federal government’s top priority. Strengthening our immigration system is critical to that end, and it’s common sense to have appropriate vetting procedures in place for individuals wishing to travel to our country. While I support thorough vetting, I do not support restricting the rights of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. Furthermore, far-reaching national security policy should always be devised in consultation with Congress and relevant government agencies.”

The Kansas Democratic Party, who calls Trump’s executive order a “ban on Muslims entering the United States,” released this statement:

The ban, enacted by Executive Order, is antithetical to the very founding principles of our country. It is not based in fact nor reality, but in hatred and inhumanity. The refugees seeking protections in the United States of America are overwhelmingly women, children, elderly, and the sick who need more sophisticated care than their home countries can provide. There is no sanity or cause in turning our backs on the vulnerable. President Trump and Republican leaders must remember that this is a country of immigrants, and that the United States pride itself in this. The Kansas Democratic Party, like so many others across our nation, stand with the people being affected by the Trump administration’s reckless and inhumane actions. The Party stands beside them in solidarity and will fight for their rights – as well as for the rights of the American people. The Party calls on our Kansas Republicans in Congress to put humanity before party politics and do the same. These are human lives at stake. “Donald Trump has often spoken of the movement he’s sparked. But the real movement has just begun – this time, against him – and the earth is shaking with the people and protesters on the right side of history,” said Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director, Kerry Gooch. “We stand in opposition of the countless acts of hatred, bigotry, and inhumanity of this administration. We must not accept this from the President of the United Stated of America.”