Key Kansas leaders agree with Trump’s executive order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some key Kansas leaders are in agreement on how to handle President Trump’s executive order on immigration. The order temporarily bans travelers from several countries to enter the United States.

Governor Sam Brownback and Secretary of State Kris Kobach are both supportive of Donald’s Trump’s freeze on refugee entry into the United States.

Recently, concerns have been raised that the executive order restrictions could fuel recruitment efforts for terrorist organizations.

Kobach was a top adviser for Trump’s transition team and also consulted with him on immigration policy and ideas for the border wall on the United States/Mexico border.

When asked today, Kobach says he doesn’t believe a ban will serve as a recruitment tool for terrorists.

“I don’t think our specific refugee policies or immigration policies translate into more recruits for ISIS, no I don’t,” he said.

Kobach also mentioned how public response was weak when President Obama barred the admission of people who had Iraqi passports in 2011.

“Nobody accused President Obama of stimulating recruitment among Al Qaeda or any other organization.”

Meanwhile, Governor Sam Brownback is behind the president’s executive order. He stresses that Kansas is willing to take in refugees so long as they aren’t, what he called, “from terrorist sending places.”

“Because there are plenty of refugees around and we need to make sure that the ones we bring in are not a threat to the state.”

Members of congress have also reacted to the order.

Jerry Moran, Lynn Jenkins, and Pat Roberts all support the president’s efforts, but believe the president needs to work with congress to find a balance that protects the rights of Americans.