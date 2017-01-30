Lawmakers to tackle taxes, budget fixes this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bracket freezes, taxes on rents and royalties. These things are just a few of Governor Sam Brownback’s ideas for balancing the state budget.

With $377 million in tax increases expected over a two year period, some lawmakers call the governor’s budget patched together with “one time fixes.”

Representative Tom Phillips told KSNT news, “if we’re going to really be able to fund our government operations…our highways, our education system, our higher ed, our prisons…” stabilizing the state budget is a must.

Phillips, who also serves as vice chair of taxation, said working to balance the budget will be a main goal when lawmakers return to work Monday.

Of the work they’ll do, the legislator said – “we’re working hard on the LLC exemption and trying to find a solution there.”

An LLC loop hole is something many legislators have spoken out against since Brownback put it in place in 2012 – eliminating state income tax for over 300,000 Kansas businesses.

However, its the decision to sell off revenue streams that could spell trouble for the state’s financial future.

The governor’s desire to sell money from tobacco settlements, a $60 million a year source of income for the state would forfeit the state’s payments over the next 30 years as a trade off for cash today.

The state would no doubt give up an undetermined, but large amount of money in the deal.

Phillips said for right now – sustainability is what Kansans need most.