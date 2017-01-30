Manhattan man arrested for possible rape

By Published:
riley county police car

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man was arrested Sunday evening suspected of rape.

The Riley County Police Department says a report was filed at 1:35 Sunday afternoon for rape, aggravated sexual assault and breach of privacy.

RCPD says a 19-year-old female victim reported that a male known to her committed the listed offenses in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Twenty-year-old Nieko Giesbrecht was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department at 7:05 p.m. as a suspect in this incident.

His bond was set at $250,000.

RCPD says that due to the nature of the crimes, no additional information will be released.

 

