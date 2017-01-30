Possible Westar merger brings concern to Kansas regulators

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Westar Energy could be changing ownership. However, the state is questioning whether a new owner is worth it to Kansas customers.

Monday was the first day of the discussion at the Kansas Corporation commission for the sale of Westar Energy to Great Plains Energy. Great Plains Energy has been planning to buy Westar Energy for $12.2 billion. The plan is to merge Westar Energy with Kansas City Power and Light which is owned by Great Plains Energy.

“We are excited that we are finally to a point where we can have a hearing and a discussion in front of the Kansas Corporation Commission,” Chuck Caisley, VP of Marketing and Public Affairs at Kansas City Power and Light said.

But not everything about the Westar purchase and merger is as bright and shining as it appears…

“Displacement of employment is a critical issue and certainly we have seen from the opening statements that there will be job loss as a result of this proposed merger,” David Nickel of CURB Consumer Council said.

“Now are there going to be layoffs?” Reporter Tom Weineck asked. “There could be some we don’t have a number that is identified yet, i would imagine that some folks will not have a job as of day one,” Caisley said.

A lawyer says both Kansas City Power and Light and Westar Energy have higher rates than the national average.

“If was all one sided and only shareholders benefited obviously customers wouldn’t and we wouldn’t do the deal and if only customers benefited shareholders wouldn’t want to be a part of the transaction,” President and CEO of Kansas City Power and Light said.

“I perceive the risk to the rate payer is substantially higher than the benefits that could materialize from this acquisition,” Nickel said.

Kansas Corporation Commission staff says that the hearings could last about 2 weeks and a decision isn’t expected to be made until April 20th.

If Great Plains Energy does buy Westar Energy – they will pay off Westar’s $3.6 billion debt.