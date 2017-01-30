Recipes for Sunday’s ‘big game’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It is now less than a week away from Super LI with the Atlanta Falcons vs. the New England Patriots. We all know it’s not just about the game, for many it’s all about the food.

In case you are still deciding, KSNT News has viewer recipes to share with you. This story will be updated throughout the week as we receive more recipes.

To submit your recipe contact KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore on her Facebook page HERE or KSNT Storm Track Morning Meteorologist Kyle Borchert at his Facebook page HERE

3-2-1 Dip (Keith Miles)

3 blocks of cream cheese

2 cans of rotel

1 lb of sausage

Brown sausage…add pepper to flavor

Mix sausage, rotel and cream cheese in crockpot until cream cheese melts

Chili Cheese Enchiladas (Martin Peterson)

1 package (20 oz) boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 can (15.2 oz) whole kernel sweet corn, drained, rinsed

1 can (15 oz) black beans, drained, rinsed

1 can (10 oz) mild enchilada sauce

2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix (from 1-oz package)

2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend (8 oz)

Chopped green onions and sour cream, if desired

4 cups tortilla chips

Spray 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In slow cooker, mix chicken, corn, beans, enchilada sauce and taco seasoning mix. Cover and cook on Low heat setting 8 hours or High heat setting 4 hours.

Stir in 1 cup of the cheese. Top with green onions and sour cream. Top with remaining cheese; serve with tortilla chips.

Bacon Deviled Eggs (Nathaniel Jackson)

Prep Time: 10-15 Minutes

Egg Cooking Time: 20-25 Minutes

6 Hard-Boiled Egg Yolks

2 Tablespoon Mayo or Plain Yogurt

1½ Teaspoon Spicy Mustard

½ Teaspoon Lemon Juice

1 Teaspoon Relish

½ Teaspoon Paprika

Put the eggs in a pot and cover with water by 1-inch and bring to a boil over medium heat. Turn off the heat, cover and let sit in the hot water for 15 minutes. Immediately, drain and rinse under cold water. Peel the eggs, slice in half lengthwise and remove yolks to a bowl. Combine the egg yolk mixture with the mayo, or yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, relish, and paprika. Then fill the egg whites with the yolk mixture, top with some chopped chives and crumbled cooked bacon. Serve when the game is going good!

Crab Rangoon Dip (Hannah Hinkle-Ayala)

Wonton chips: 1 package wonton wrappers, cut in half to make a rectangle for easy scooping. Fry in 2-3 inches of oil, drain.

Pre heat broiler

The dip: 2-8 oz. Pkgs cream cheese softened

2-4 green onions chopped

2-6 oz cans crab meat, drained and shredded (imitation would

work also)

1 teas. Worcestershire sauce

1-2 teas. Lemon juice

1/4 teas. garlic powder

Either 1/2 cup of sour cream or 1 can condensed shrimp bisque

soup as is. (The soup is hard to find and a little salty)

Mix all together, place in broiler proof dish and broil for 10 min or until hot and bubbly. ( I have also just baked at 375° until ready)

Bacon Wrapped Little Smokies (Carla Hollingsworth)

1 Ib Bacon – Cut into thirds

1 Ib Little Smokies

1 Stick Butter

2 Cups Brown Sugar



Preheat oven to 375F. Wrap each Smokie with bacon, place single layer in backing dish. Melt butter and 1 cup of brown sugar together, pour over Smokies. Take the other cup of brown sugar and sprinkle evenly over the wrapped Smokies. Bake 15-20 minutes – then turn oven to 400F for about 5 minutes to get bacon crispy.