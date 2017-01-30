University of Kansas releases statement following Trump’s executive order on immigration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas released a statement Sunday night to students and staff following President Donald Trump’s executive order on Friday suspending immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

University Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little says the order has raised concerns for many members of the KU community.

I want to assure you we are coordinating with our international programs staff, immigration experts and peer universities to fully understand the implications of the new federal policies. We have also directly contacted our international students at KU to offer guidance and resources.

Gray-Little says based on what they know, they are advising all nationals from the affected countries to avoid international travel until there there is clarification of the situation, including passport holders, citizens, nationals and dual nationals from the impacted countries.

Gray-Little’s statement went on to say that as a flagship research university, KU is committed to the open exchange of students, scholars and ideas from acros the world.

Moreover, we are deeply concerned about the well-being of KU students, faculty and staff who may be affected by the new federal restrictions on immigration. For these reasons, we will work with our colleagues throughout higher education to raise these concerns to policymakers. I encourage you to read recent statements from the Association of American Universities and the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities on this topic.

Gray-Little states this is a fluid situation and they expect new developments over the coming days and will keep the KU community updated as they learn more.

We will keep you updated as we learn more, with a particular focus on our international scholars and their families who are most directly impacted by these new federal policies. In the meantime, we invite you to utilize the university’s support services, including International Programs, if you have questions about immigration or travel-related issues.

Gray-Little ended her statement saying:

This state and nation were settled by immigrants, and immigrants continue to make immeasurable contributions to our society. Moreover, I want to reiterate that accessibility, diversity of thought, and the free and open exchange of ideas remain core values of the University of Kansas. That will never change, and we will continue our work to advance these values. And we will continue to let scholars around the world know this: No matter your country of origin, the color of your skin, your religious beliefs, gender, sexual orientation or political leaning – you belong at the University of Kansas, and we value the contributions you make to our community.