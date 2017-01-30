Visitation set for Topeka man killed in I-70 crash

Related Coverage Topeka man killed in I-70 crash east of Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A visitation will be held Tuesday for a Topeka man killed in an accident on Interstate 70 last week.

According to his obituary, 19-year-old Santiago Campos Ramirez was born in Topeka on April 8, 1997.

He worked in the construction business in Topeka. He is survived by his parents, a sister and a brother, and by many friends who will miss him dearly.

A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday from noon until 9:00 p.m. at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home with a Rosary being prayed at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions are being asked to be made out to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses so that he can return to Mexico for a service and burial there.

To read his full obituary, CLICK HERE