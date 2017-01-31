Arizona woman arrested in stabbing death of 5-month-old son

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP/KPNX) — A 29-year-old Arizona woman has been arrested in the stabbing death of her 5-month-old son at the family home.

Andrea Aurelia Portillo is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and child abuse and it’s not immediately known whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police say the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital after being stabbed in the neck Monday. His name was not immediately released.

A Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Jason Weeks, said he was unable to provide information on a possible motive.

Weeks said Buckeye police hadn’t previously had reason to go to the family home.

According to Weeks, two sisters of the boy were inside the home at the time of the stabbing but were not injured.

“It’s pretty horrific. If I put myself in the father’s shoes and it were my kid, I’d be devastated,” said Joshua Remele who lives across the street from Portillo’s home.

