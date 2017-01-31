Full Court Press: 01/31/17

High school basketball scores and highlights from January 31, 2017:
Anderson Co. (G) 29 Burlington 45
Centralia (B) 52 Rock Creek 73
Centralia (G) 58 Rock Creek 24
Iola (B) 56 Santa Fe Trail 51
Iola (G) 28 Santa Fe Trail 26
Jackson Heights (B) 55 Immaculata 42
Jackson Heights (G) 41 Immaculata 31
Jeff Co. North (B) 59 McLouth 34
Jeff Co. North (G) 59 McLouth 27
Jeff West (B) 49 Riverside 35
Jeff West (G) 57 Riverside 43
Manhattan (B) 61 Topeka West 37
Manhattan (G) 69 Topeka West 31
Marysville (B) 55 Riley County 36
Marysville (G) 53 Riley County 45
Mission Valley (B) 78 Madison 49
Mission Valley (G) 44 Madison 42
Northern Heights (B) 27 Burlingame 65
Pleasant Ridge (B) 56 Oskaloosa 46
Pleasant Ridge (G) 46 Oskaloosa 32
Rossville (B) 42 St. Marys 56
Rossville (G) 56 St. Marys 42
Royal Valley (B) 39 Holton 40
Royal Valley (G) 34 Holton 58
Sabetha (B) 38 Perry-Lecompton 49
Sabetha (G) 44 Perry-Lecompton 38
Seaman (B) 58 Olathe East 54
Silver Lake (G) 49 Osage City 23
Wabaunsee (B) 59 Lyndon 38
Wabaunsee (G) 62 Lyndon 26
Wamego (B) 71 Abilene 54
Wamego (G) 42 Abilene 50
Washburn Rural (B) 41 Olathe South 56
ACCHS (B) 20 Nemaha Central 59
ACCHS (G) 18 Nemaha Central 58
Council Grove (B) 69 Hillsboro 52
Council Grove (G) 76 Hillsboro 20