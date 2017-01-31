Hiawatha High adds baseball team

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hiawatha High School will be seeing something new for the 2017-2018 school year. The Hiawatha community has raised thousands of dollars to have a baseball team for students in just a few months. It’s all from people in the community. Neighbors in Hiawatha, have been trying to raise money for a high school baseball team for so long and they’ve finally come together to raise a total of $20,000.

The Noble Ball Park is where students will be playing. The park already has a summer league and a junior legion league. Soon they’ll be seeing a high school league that will start in spring of 2018. The community raised $3,000 in the past which wasn’t enough, so they’ve combined $3,000 with this year’s $20,000 to have more than enough to start a baseball team. Hiawatha Schools’ superintendent says if anyone in any community wants something to happen it takes a community effort to push for growth and success.

“You really have to do community events when you add anything and that’s been something that we had to sell,” Superintendent for Hiawatha School, Dr. Penny Hargrove said. “And we’ve had a great community support and understanding that schools don’t have funds. So if we want something to happen, we’re going to have to make it happen.”

The community also supports the school’s tennis, wrestling and now the baseball program. All because of budget cuts, the school wouldn’t have had these programs for students without the help of the community.

So far about 2 dozen students have signed up to be part of the baseball team. The school is hoping to have a Junior Varsity league and Varsity league.

Hiawatha High was the last school to add a baseball team in the Big 7 League of schools in Kansas. Starting in the 2017-2018 school year, the high schools in Hiawatha, Wathena, Effingham, Holton, Meriden, Hoyt, Sabetha, Seneca and Perry will all have baseball for students.