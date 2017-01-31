Jefferson County man sentenced for death of Topeka woman following deadly crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Jefferson County man will serve life in prison for the death of a Topeka woman.

Sixty-three-year-old Sherman Jenkins was sentenced on eight charges Monday afternoon, including first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery among others.

Police say Jenkins led them on a slow speed chase back in February of 2016 after they tried to stop him for a tail light issue.

The chased ended in a deadly crash near SW 6th Street and Topeka Boulevard. Mia Holden, 34, of Topeka, was killed in that crash.