Manhattan man sentenced for scheme to illegally export weapons

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man was sentenced to four years and four months in federal prison for his role in a scheme to export firearms using a hidden online marketplace.

Federal officials said 36-year-old Michael Andrew Ryan of Manhattan, also known as Brad Jones and GunRunner, was sentenced Monday. He had previously pleaded guilty to six counts of exporting and attempting to export firearms from the U.S. He also was ordered to forfeit all his firearms and ammunition.

Ryan admitted that he tried to export the weapons and ammunition using the hidden internet marketplace Black Market Reloaded, a website that allows users to traffic anonymously in illegal drugs and other illegal goods. Ryan tried to export firearms and ammunition to Ireland, England, Scotland and Australia.

