More mild weather before a Groundhog’s chill

We’re tracking another beautiful day across Northeast Kansas. We made it all the way up to 65° yesterday! Highs will be cooler today, but no one is going to argue with 55° and ‘mostly sunny’ skies. What a way to wrap-up the month of January! Clouds will increase a little bit tonight – out ahead of a cold front that will bring much more seasonal weather the rest of the week. So, just as we flip the calendar into a new month – Mother Nature brings our weather back down to reality. Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with daytime temps in the 30s and 40s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is only 41°.

Given our recent weather, it’s hard to believe but spring is still six weeks away. None of that really matters, though because Thursday is every weatherman’s favorite holiday…Groundhog Day! We’ll truly find out if spring is just around the corner in a few short days – let the anticipation begin! Spring-lovers might not enjoy our ironic local forecast on Groundhog Day. Highs will be trapped in the 30s despite ‘mostly sunny’ skies. It might LOOK like spring outside, but in a few days it’s certainly going to FEEL like winter. What a fitting forecast for Mr. Groundhog!

Our overall weather pattern remains tranquil over the next 7-10 days. Yes, there will be a rather large temperature swing after today, but highs will remain consistent between the upper 30s and lower 40s throughout this stretch. Longer range computer models are NOT in agreement for the weekend, though. A couple models show rain/snow chances as early as Saturday, while others have another dry, warming trend into next week. We’ll continue to fine-tune the extended forecast in the coming days. Just know that the chance for some chilly raindrops or wet snowflakes exists by the weekend. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert