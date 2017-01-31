Oprah to join ’60 Minutes’ as special contributor

Matt Jaworowski, Nexstar National Desk Published: Updated:
Oprah Winfrey, shown in a 2016 file photo, will join CBS' "60 Minutes" as a special contributor. (AP file)
Oprah Winfrey, shown in a 2016 file photo, will join CBS' "60 Minutes" as a special contributor. (AP file)

(NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, CBS News announced legendary media mogul Oprah Winfrey will become a special contributor to “60 Minutes” — the network’s news magazine program.

Winfrey, an experienced broadcaster, producer and philanthropist, is expected to make her debut this fall.

In a statement announcing the news, “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager said he is “thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

Winfrey hosted the popular “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for 25 years. She also founded her own production company, Harpo Productions, which produces several other popular daytime programs, including “Dr. Phil,” and “Rachael Ray.” In 2011, Winfrey founded OWN — the Oprah Winfrey Network — which, according to CBS News, is one of the fastest growing cable networks for women.

The move to “60 Minutes” isn’t based on financial motivations. The entrepreneur/TV personality is worth an estimated $2.9 billion, per Forbes.

