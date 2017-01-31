Ottawa police investigating home invasion robbery

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas men were arrested following an armed home invasion robbery.

The Ottawa Police Department says at around 7:00 Monday evening officers were sent to a disturbance call in the 900 block of East 8th Street. Police say initial information to officers was two suspects had entered the home, threatened the occupants with handguns then fled in a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle after it drove into a farm field and left the roadway after losing control on gravel.

Police say the two subjects exited the vehicle; one fled on foot into an open field. According to police, Jacob Kennedy, 27, from Ottawa was arrested at the vehicle and was armed with a handgun. A K-9 with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office located Donivan Perryman, 32, from Lawrence hiding in a nearby field. A second handgun and undisclosed evidence was recovered in a field nearby.

They were both arrested for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, battery, theft, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Police say Perryman was also arrested for two outstanding Douglas County warrants for fail to appear.

Kennedy and Perryman are being held in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center awaiting formal charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information are asked to call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-2561 and ask to speak to a detective.