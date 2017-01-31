Special agent who once helped capture El Chapo has book deal

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2016 file photo, a handcuffed Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is made to face the press as he is escorted to a helicopter by Mexican soldiers and marines at a federal hangar in Mexico City. According to Mexico's Foreign Ministry, Guzman has been extradited to the United States on Thursday, Jan. 19 2017. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — A former special agent who once helped capture the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo is working on a book.

HarperCollins told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Drug Enforcement Administration official, writing under the pseudonym “Cole Merrell,” was collaborating with author Douglas Century on “Hunting El Chapo.” The book is scheduled to come out Oct. 17. Century’s previous books include “Barney Ross” and “Street Kingdom.”

According to the publisher, “Hunting El Chapo” will offer a “cinematically” detailed take on the investigation and eventual capture of Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman-Loera in 2014. El Chapo escaped in 2015, was recaptured last year and was extradited to the U.S. earlier this month.

