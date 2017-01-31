Winter Wonderland raises over $191K for TARC

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you drove through TARC’s Winter Wonderland over the holidays, you contributed in a big way.

The organization honored its volunteers Monday and announced they raised $191,600.70 during the 2016 season. The announcement was met with cheers and applause.

Volunteers received awards based on their various contributions to the annual event throughout the season.

Planning for the 20th season will get underway earlier than usual beginning sometime before July.

KSNT KTKA KTMJ and CW are proud sponsors of TARC and Winter Wonderland.

