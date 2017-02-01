Area athletes announce college decisions on National Signing Day

February 1, 2017 is National Signing Day. Several area athletes have signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Here’s a list that will continue to be updated throughout the day.
Kansas State University:
Wyatt Hubert (Shawnee Heights) – Football
Mason Barta (Holton) – Football
Ryan Henington (Junction City) – Football
Emporia State University:
Cody Ladson (Washburn Rural) – Football
Corey Thomas (Topeka High) – Football
Dalton Cowan (Seaman) – Football
Stetsyn Roberts (Wamego) – Football
Dawson Hammes (Rossville) – Football
Bryce Crouch (Emporia) – Football
Washburn University:
Hunter Browning (Washburn Rural) – Football
Danny Shields (Washburn Rural) – Football
Collin Wilson (Washburn Rural) – Football
Cole Emerson (Shawnee Heights) – Football
Nolan Brewer (Washburn Rural) – Football
Ian Trapp (Manhattan) – Football
Bradley Breckenridge (Junction City) – Football
Missouri State University:
Kate Schroeder (Washburn Rural) – Soccer
Johnson County Community College:
Jessie Cummings (Washburn Rural) – Soccer
Fort Hays State University:
Ross Boyd (Washburn Rural) – Soccer
Coffeyville Community College:
Je’Shon Edwards (Washburn Rural) – Football
Mid-America Nazarene University:
Caleb Locke (Washburn Rural) – Football