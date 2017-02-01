Area athletes announce college decisions on National Signing Day

February 1, 2017 is National Signing Day. Several area athletes have signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Here’s a list that will continue to be updated throughout the day.

Kansas State University:

Wyatt Hubert (Shawnee Heights) – Football

Mason Barta (Holton) – Football

Ryan Henington (Junction City) – Football

Emporia State University:

Cody Ladson (Washburn Rural) – Football

Corey Thomas (Topeka High) – Football

Dalton Cowan (Seaman) – Football

Stetsyn Roberts (Wamego) – Football

Dawson Hammes (Rossville) – Football

Bryce Crouch (Emporia) – Football

Washburn University:

Hunter Browning (Washburn Rural) – Football

Danny Shields (Washburn Rural) – Football

Collin Wilson (Washburn Rural) – Football

Cole Emerson (Shawnee Heights) – Football

Nolan Brewer (Washburn Rural) – Football

Ian Trapp (Manhattan) – Football

Bradley Breckenridge (Junction City) – Football

Missouri State University:

Kate Schroeder (Washburn Rural) – Soccer

Johnson County Community College:

Jessie Cummings (Washburn Rural) – Soccer

Fort Hays State University:

Ross Boyd (Washburn Rural) – Soccer

Coffeyville Community College:

Je’Shon Edwards (Washburn Rural) – Football

Mid-America Nazarene University:

Caleb Locke (Washburn Rural) – Football