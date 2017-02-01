Billy Vanilly finally pays employees for work

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Employees of the Billy Vanilly cupcake shop have received their checks from the owner.

An employee from the Manhattan location told KSNT News, “After the airing of the story on Sunday, we got a text from [owner] Allyson [Fiander] saying we would get checks the following morning and she came through. Everyone has received checks and they didn’t bounce.”

After not receiving a paycheck for two weeks of work employees were becoming frustrated and on top of that, a store front sign, dated January 27th, went up saying rent had not been paid.

KSNT News has yet to receive a comment from Fiander.

All three locations of Billy Vanilly still remain closed.

