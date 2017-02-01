City of Topeka hopes to reach more people with open house

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topekans got the chance to mingle with city leaders Wednesday night.

It was all part of an open house, showing off the city’s capital improvement plan at the Topeka-Shawnee County Library.

The family friendly event gave people the chance to find out what’s going on in their neighborhoods.

Budget and performance manager, Nickie Lee told KSNT news, “we’re doing more of an open house format where we bring the event to the people, rather than having them come to a really formal city council chamber or maybe coming to one of our city buildings.”

Lee cites low public turnout at city meetings as a factor in the city’s decision to host the event.

Those who organized the event, worked to make it family friendly.

A “touch-a-truck” area was set up outside the library, giving kids the chance to explore city vehicles.

City celebrities were also on hand to read books in the library’s children’s room.