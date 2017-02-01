Drivers may be targets of frozen water bottles

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating cases where frozen water bottles may have been thrown at unsuspecting drivers’ vehicles.

According to reports, one incident occurred June 6, 2016 in the 1000 block of Northwest 46th Street. The other – January 27, 2017 in 2400 block of Northwest 46th.

Almost a year ago the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received five separate reports that cars were damaged by frozen water bottles. Three juveniles were charged. One of them has been sentenced while the other two are still pending. All of the incidents happened in the 3300 block of Rochester Road.

So far it is not believed that they are related to these most recent cases.