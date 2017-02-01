February feels freezing, Groundhog’s forecast forthcoming

Happy February! We’re tracking much more seasonal weather across Northeast Kansas today. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 41° and highs today will hangout in the upper 30s and lower 40s (right where they should be for this time of the year). Don’t expect much sunshine today either. In fact, north breezes will keep bringing clouds into our neck of the woods over the next several days. Those seasonal highs will FEEL more like lower/middle 30s when you factor in the chilly north winds today. Yes, it’s still winter.

However, that sentiment might be changing (if you’re an optimist or a hopeless spring-lover) as early as tomorrow – it’s every weatherman’s favorite holiday – Groundhog Day! Will good ol’ Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow or will spring come early? We’ll hear arguments that spring has already come to Northeast Kansas a bit early (highs in the 50s and 60s the last few days). If you yearn for a more scientific and astronomical answer – spring does not start until March 20th – still 6.5 weeks away. Ironically, Groundhog Day is going to be one of the coldest days of the week. Highs will be trapped in the 30s tomorrow and again on Friday with suppressed sunshine. Don’t worry spring-lovers, the temperature roller coaster continues early next week…

We’re still tracking a meager chance for rain/snow showers on Saturday – that’s how we’ll start the weekend. There’s just simply not a lot of moisture to work with on Saturday though and daytime temperatures will be in the 40s. But, if you have any outdoor plans grab the umbrellas and the winter jackets – don’t be surprised to see some light rain/snow on Saturday. For those still holding out hope for meaningful snow – don’t. No accumulations are expected this weekend. April showers make a visit a couple months early, as temperatures warm into the 50s (again) next Monday. A couple light rain showers will be possible Monday evening – otherwise expect a lot more sunshine by the middle part of next week with highs some 10°+ above average. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert