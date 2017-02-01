Jackson leads No. 3 Kansas to 73-68 win over No. 2 Baylor

By DAVE SKRETTA , AP Sports Writer
Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) and teammates celebrate as Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., right, walks to the bench during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Kansas defeated Baylor 73-68. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Josh Jackson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, then helped third-ranked Kansas prevent No. 2 Baylor from getting off a potential tying shot in the closing seconds of the Jayhawks’ 73-68 victory Wednesday night.

Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) goes over the writers table after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Frank Mason III added 19 points, including two free throws to seal the win, and Devonte Graham scored 13 as the Jayhawks (20-2, 8-1) pulled a game ahead of the Bears (20-2, 7-2) in the Big 12 race.

It was nip-and-tuck almost the entire way.

The game was tied 64-all with 2:23 left when Jackson went baseline for a dunk. After Mason made a couple of foul shots moments later, the teams began trading baskets down the stretch.

