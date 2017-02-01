Kansas governor releases statement on Trump’s Supreme Court pick

By Published:
Sam Brownback

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback released a statement Wednesday following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court saying Trump made good on his most important promise.

“President Trump made good on his most important campaign promise, to fill Justice Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court with someone with impeccable credentials who will defend the Constitution with vigor and integrity. Judge Gorsuch is an excellent jurist, more than qualified, and has demonstrated great respect for the rule of law.”

Read Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) statementsHERE

 

