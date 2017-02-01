Kansas tax collections surpass expectations for January

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning that Kansas total tax revenue receipts for the month of January were $544 million, $24 million more than was projected. The amount is $8.9 million more than January 2016 receipts.

Tax collections in December were nearly $531 million, exceeding revenue estimates by about $6 million, or about 1 percent.

This is the third month in a row that revenue receipts have met projections.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says January 2017 individual income tax receipts were $245.6 million. January 2017 sales tax receipts were $216.6 million, which is $8.5 million or 4.1 percent more than was received in January 2016, which is in line with national trends.

FOr the 2017 fiscal year 2017 total revenue receipts are $3.5 billion. Total tax revenue receipts for the fiscal year to date were $3.4 billion.

“In January, Kansas saw a holiday sale bump in line with growth seen at the national level. Coupled with individual income tax receipts beating expectations for the month, I’m looking forward to seeing continued improvement in the economic health of Kansans,” said acting Secretary of Revenue Sam Williams.