Missing Wichita woman’s friends demand police dashcam

(KSHB/NBC News) Friends and family of missing Missouri student Toni Anderson are hoping a new petition will convince Kansas City police to release dashcam footage of a traffic stop just before her disappearance.

Pete Sanchez, Anderson’s boyfriend), with the help of his father and another avid searcher, started a petition on Sunday, demanding that dashcam footage or any other surveillance obtained by police be released to the public. The petition already has more than 1,200 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We feel that with the footage released it will lead to clues,” said Sanchez. “We all want to see the footage. We feel like this will be the next step to bringing Toni home.”

Anderson, 20, was last seen early Sunday morning, January 15, by a North Kansas City police officer after being pulled over for an illegal lane change.

