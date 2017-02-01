Topeka police looking for suspect in Tuesday night carjacking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a man involved in a carjacking Tuesday night in central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department reports at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday officers were sent to the area of SW 6th and SW Lane in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred. When officers arrived they made contact with an adult female victim who stated she was getting gas at the gas station when she was approached by a male dressed in all dark clothing, armed with a pistol.

Police say the suspect demanded her car while brandishing the firearm. He took the victim’s car and drove off northbound on SW Lane.

Shortly after the robbery, police say officers located the victim’s car near SW 5th and SW Western. Police say the car had wrecked into a utility pole and was disabled. Witnesses who saw the wreck tell police the suspect ran from the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported during the robbery and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to this crime to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.